Quinten Timber Injury: Option against TeFeCe

Timber (shoulder) was back to full team training and is an option for Saturday's clash against Toulouse, according to coach Habib Beye, per Massilia Zone.

Timber has shaken off the shoulder injury he picked up against Lyon during the Olympico and is back in the mix for Saturday's clash with Toulouse after returning to full team training Thursday. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter since arriving in Marseille and is expected to regain that role Saturday. That said, if the staff decides to ease him back in from the bench, Himad Abdelli or Arthur Vermeeren would likely be next in line to slot into the starting XI.