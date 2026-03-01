Quinten Timber Injury: Suffers dislocated shoulder

Timber suffered a dislocated shoulder at the end of the first half and was forced off at halftime since the pain was too significant, coach Habib Beye said in a press conference, according to Massilia Zone. "Quinten's sub was not coaching. He dislocated his shoulder. They put it back in, but the pain was significant."

Timber was forced off at halftime in Sunday's Olympico against Lyon after suffering a dislocated shoulder just before the break, with the pain too severe for him to return for the second half. It is a major setback for the Phoceans as Timber has locked down a starting role in midfield since arriving in Marseille, and losing him for the upcoming stretch would be a serious blow, especially with Wednesday's Coupe de France showdown against Toulouse now standing as the club's top priority to close out the season. If he is sidelined for any stretch, Geoffrey Kondogbia looks like the leading candidate to take a larger role in the starting XI, though Himad Abdelli, Tochukwu Nnadi or Arthur Vermeeren could also be called upon to fill the void.