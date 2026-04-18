Quinten Timber Injury: Suffers muscular issues

Timber has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Lorient due to muscular issues as the staff opted not to risk a more serious setback, the club posted.

Timber has been one of Marseille's most important additions since joining in the winter, making the cautious approach understandable with the final stretch of the season approaching. Himad Abdelli is starting in the middle of the park against Lorient and should hold a larger role until Timber is back up to full fitness, with coach Habib Beye clearly prioritizing having the Dutchman available for the bigger fixtures ahead rather than risking him before he is fully ready.