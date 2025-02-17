Fantasy Soccer
Quinten Timber headshot

Quinten Timber Injury: Will miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Timber will miss the rest of the season due to a left knee ligament injury.

Timber sustained the injury during the first leg of the tie against Milan after landing awkwardly on the grass with a hyperextended knee, and the medical tests confirmed the worst-case scenario. The Feyenoord captain won't be playing again this season and ends the UCL campaign with one assist, six shots, 12 tackles and eight interceptions across seven starts.

