Quinten Timber News: Available for Nice derby

Timber (undisclosed) returned to full team training this week and is available for Sunday's South Derby against Nice, according to coach Habib Beye.

Timber had been held out of Saturday's clash against Lorient as a precaution to avoid a more serious muscular setback, but his clean training session puts him right back in contention for one of the most anticipated derbies on the calendar. The Dutchman has been one of Marseille's most impactful additions since arriving in the winter window, and getting him back in the middle of the park for a fixture of this magnitude is exactly what coach Habib Beye needed heading into the final stretch of the season.