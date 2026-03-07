Quinten Timber News: Contributes six tackles in win

Timber contributed six tackles (one won) and one interception during Saturday's 1-0 win over Toulouse.

Timber didn't register a goal contribution, but he still played a key role in Marseille controlling the midfield during Saturday's win over the TeFeCe by repeatedly drawing fouls in dangerous areas. He won four fouls and helped disrupt Toulouse's rhythm while allowing Marseille to reset possession higher up the pitch, also racking up a season-high six tackles in the middle of the park. His work between the lines gave Marseille a reliable outlet whenever Toulouse tried to crank up the press and it also showed he is fully fit again after the dislocated shoulder that forced him to miss the Coupe de France match earlier in the week.