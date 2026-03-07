Quinten Timber News: In starting squad
Timber (shoulder) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Toulouse.
Timber returns to the lineup for Saturday's clash against Toulouse after recovering from the shoulder injury he picked up against Lyon during the Olympico. The midfielder returned to full team training Thursday and was cleared in time for the match. He has been an undisputed starter since arriving in Marseille, and his presence is important for the stability of the midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now