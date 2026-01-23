Timber emerged from the Ajax academy before joining FC Utrecht in 2021 where he secured regular playing time and established himself in the Eredivisie. Timber moved to Feyenoord in 2022, became a regular starter, won the Dutch league title, and earned his first caps with the Netherlands senior national team after progressing through the youth levels. Timber has since signed for Olympique Marseille under coach Roberto De Zerbi and is set to discover Ligue 1 after establishing himself as a key midfielder at Feyenoord following his development at Ajax.