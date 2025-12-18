Nzingoula couldn't continue the game after the hour-mark since he suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced off a few minutes after. The midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extend of the issue, although he will have about two weeks to recover before the next Ligue 1 clash against Nice on Jan. 3. Nzingoula has only been a bench option for the Racing this season, therefore if his injury proves to be a serious one, his absence will have no impact on the starting XI.