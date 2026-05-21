Rachid Ghezzal News: Departs OL after one-season return

Ghezzal has announced his departure from Lyon on his Instagram account, bringing an end to a one-season return to his former club, according to Gones Area.

Ghezzal leaves after contributing one assist, four shots, 16 crosses and eight corners across 11 appearances (two starts) in all competitions, having had a limited role during his time back with the Gones. Ghezzal's future destination remains unknown, with the winger now a free agent following the conclusion of his spell at Lyon.