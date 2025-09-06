Ghezzal was developed at Lyon's academy from the age of 12 and joined the first team in 2012 under coach Remi Garde. He played 119 games for the club, with his best season coming in 2015\/16 when he scored in the inauguration of Groupama Stadium and in a decisive win over Monaco that secured second place in Ligue 1. After spells with Monaco, Leicester, Fiorentina, and five years in Turkey, the Algerian midfielder (22 caps, two goals) returns to his roots with nearly 370 career appearances. His comeback is both sporting and personal, as he will bring top-level experience, mentor young players, and strengthen the link between the academy and first team while also preparing for a future role in management and training.