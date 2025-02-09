Radoslaw Majecki News: Concedes four against Paris

Majecki made three saves and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Majecki endured another tough outing in Paris, conceding four goals. He struggled on the first goal, a direct free kick from Vitinha, which he mishandled into his own net. The keeper has now allowed 11 goals in his last four matches across all competitions and will look to bounce back against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.