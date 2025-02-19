Fantasy Soccer
Radoslaw Majecki headshot

Radoslaw Majecki News: Concedes three in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Majecki made four saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-3 draw against Benfica.

Majecki had a tough outing and conceded three goals while making four saves. Unfortunately this was not enough to help Monaco qualify for the next round in the Champions League. The goalie is now on a streak of seven games without securing a clean sheet across all competitions. He will look to improve that performance against Lille on Saturday.

Radoslaw Majecki
Monaco
