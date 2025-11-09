Majecki conceded the opener in the 25th minute when Angel's direct free kick slipped through his hands. He recovered to make a pair of saves on Mason Greenwood and Amir Murillo, but Brest were already chasing the match. His distribution was fine, though the first goal was a clear goalkeeper mistake, adding one more to his tally this season and creating some concern for the remainder of the campaign. Majecki will hope to show a better figure against Metz after the break, which will be an important game to avoid relegation.