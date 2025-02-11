Fantasy Soccer
Radu Dragusin headshot

Radu Dragusin Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Dragusin underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday on his torn cruciate ligament.

Dragusin begins the long road to recovery following his knee surgery. On this timeline, he'll hope to be up on his feet in months and then running on the pitch by the time summer rolls around. If all goes well, Dragusin could be in light training ahead of next season, though as with any knee surgery, his recovery will depend on how he reacts to getting back on the pitch.

