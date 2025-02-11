Radu Dragusin Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Dragusin underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday on his torn cruciate ligament.

Dragusin begins the long road to recovery following his knee surgery. On this timeline, he'll hope to be up on his feet in months and then running on the pitch by the time summer rolls around. If all goes well, Dragusin could be in light training ahead of next season, though as with any knee surgery, his recovery will depend on how he reacts to getting back on the pitch.