Radu Dragusin Injury: Will undergo surgery

Dragusin (knee) will undergo surgery for an ACL injury to his right knee, ending his season the club announced.

Dragusin suffered an ACL injury during the Europa League victory over Elfsborg on Thursday. He will miss the rest of the season and will be evaluated by the medical team to determine when he can return to training with the hope being in preseason ahead of the next campaign. Micky van de Ven is healthy again and should move into the XI with newcomer Kevin Danso helping out.