Radu Dragusin headshot

Radu Dragusin News: Trending towards Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Dragusin is back in training Monday after he was absent from the club's last outing and appears to be an option for Tuesday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Dragusin is looking to be trending in the right direction for Tuesday's outing after some complaints ahead of their last contest, with the defender back in training. This is solid news for the club as they gain some depth in the defense for a tough outing. However, he will likely only see a bench role, with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven likely to start at center-back.

Radu Dragusin
Tottenham Hotspur
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radu Dragusin See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
