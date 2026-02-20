Rafa Marin Injury: Decision to be made Saturday

Marin (ankle) has been trending in the right direction and a decision on his availability will be made after Saturday's training session, manager Marcelino told media Friday. "[Rafa] has been progressing well, and he could be included in the squad if he trains with us Saturday."

Marin picked up the injury against Levante and asked to be subbed out, but the defender might recover quickly enough to be an option here. A late call on his availability will be made following the team's final training session Saturday.