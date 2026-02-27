Rafa Marin Injury: In squad for Barcelona match

Marin (ankle) has been called up for Saturday's clash against Barcelona.

Marin is currently expected to be on the bench as he returns from the issue that left him out of the previous game versus Valencia. He'll eventually compete for a spot with both Renato Veiga and Pau Navarro. However, Villarreal have struggled to keep clean sheets lately, so Marin may require plenty of minutes on the pitch to rack up meaningful defensive stats.