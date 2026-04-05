Rafa Marin Injury: Misses training, doubtful

Marin is doubtful for Monday's match against Girona after missing training Sunday, according to manager Marcelino Garcia Toral.

Marin could miss out Monday after he struggled through training to end the week, now doubtful to face Girona. This wouldnt' force a change, as he didn't start the last match. However, he has started in 17 appearances this season, so they will hope to have him as an option for depth.