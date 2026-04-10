Rafa Marin Injury: Should be available Sunday

Marin (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club, according to coach Marcelino Garcia, per A Punt Esports.

Marin had missed training earlier in the week and was left off the matchday squad for the previous fixture, raising some concern over his fitness. The coach's confirmation that he should be available for the trip to San Mames is a welcome development, with Marin set to return to the squad without having caused any significant disruption to the starting lineup during his brief absence.