Rafa Marin Injury: Suffers injury against Levante

Marin subbed off with a potential knee issue during the midweek meeting with Levante.

Marin got hurt following a knock in the second half of this match, but it remains to be seen if he picked up a significant injury. It was his first league appearance in three games in February, and he contributed seven clearances, one interception and one block over 79 minutes on the field. Renato Veiga could return to the initial lineup alongside Pau Navarro in case Marin is ruled out of future matchups.