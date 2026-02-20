Rafa Marin Injury: Unlikely against Valencia

Marin (knee) wasn't spotted in team training Friday and is unlikely for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to Apuntesports.

Marin picked up a knee injury against Levante last time out and was still sidelined from training on Friday, making his chances of featuring against Valencia on Sunday slim at best. The center-back has yet to ramp up his workload, and unless he makes a late push, he is trending toward missing this one. If he cannot go, Renato Veiga is in line to slot alongside Pau Navarro in central defense while Marin works his way back.