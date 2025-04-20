Rafa Marin News: Logs two clearances against Monza

Marin was booked for a yellow card and registered two shots (one on goal), four clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against Monza.

Marin got the call with Alessandro Buongiorno and Juan Jesus both dealing with muscular injuries, and he will likely stay in the starting 11 as long as the former are sidelined. Marin has made just three appearances this campaign, with this being his first start. He also registered his first shot on target in the win.