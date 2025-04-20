Rafa Marin News: Logs two clerances against Monza
Marin registered two shots (one on goal), four clearances and one interception and was booked in Saturday's 1-0 win against Monza.
Marin got the call with Alessandro Buongiorno and Juan Jesus both dealing with muscular injuries and had an okay performance. He'll stay in the XI as long as the former is sidelined. He has made just three appearances this campaign, and this was his first start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now