Rafa Marin headshot

Rafa Marin News: Logs two clerances against Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Marin registered two shots (one on goal), four clearances and one interception and was booked in Saturday's 1-0 win against Monza.

Marin got the call with Alessandro Buongiorno and Juan Jesus both dealing with muscular injuries and had an okay performance. He'll stay in the XI as long as the former is sidelined. He has made just three appearances this campaign, and this was his first start.

Rafa Marin
Napoli
