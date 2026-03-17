Rafa Marin News: Scores own goal in draw

Marin had an own goal, two tackles (zero won), nine clearances and one interception in Friday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

The center-back broke the deadlock late in the first half, but unfortunately, he did it in his own goal when he tried to clear a cross from Pablo Ibanez. Marin has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench all season long, but when he's played, he's delivered solid performances. He's averaging 5.8 clearances per game in LaLiga this season.