Rafa Mir Injury: Late call for Betis clash

Mir (hamstring) is a late call for Tuesday's clash against Real Betis, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Rafa we will see at the last minute."

Mir had missed Saturday's clash against Alaves as he continued to manage the minor hamstring problem he picked up ahead of the Celta Vigo fixture, but his potential involvement against Betis is a more encouraging update heading into the final stretch of Elche's season. The club will make a final call on his availability closer to kickoff after assessing how he responds in the remaining sessions before Tuesday.