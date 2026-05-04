Rafa Mir Injury: Late hamstring issue rules him out

Mir was a late withdrawal from Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Celta Vigo due to a minor hamstring problem, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Rafa mainly, because he has a small hamstring problem and we won't be able to count on him. It was last minute and, well, it doesn't seem like much, but we didn't want to force it."

Mir's late withdrawal was a blow for Elche heading into the fixture, though the coach's reassuring tone suggests the issue is not considered serious. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the remaining fixtures of the season, with the cautious approach understandable given the nature of hamstring complaints and the limited time left in the campaign.