Rafa Mir Injury: Option against Getafe

Mir (hamstring) returned to team training Thursday and is an option for Sunday's clash against Getafe, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "We have Rafa back."

Mir had been ruled out of Tuesday's fixture against Betis after failing his late fitness assessment, but his return to the training pitch is an encouraging development heading into the last two final fixtures of the season. The forward has contributed eight goals across 27 appearances (21 starts) this campaign, and having him fit for the clash against Getafe is the most positive update available for the Franjiverdes.