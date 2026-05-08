Rafa Mir Injury: Remains out

Mir (hamstring) remains unavailable and is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Alaves, according to coach Eder Sarabia.

Mir had been a late withdrawal from Sunday's defeat against Celta Vigo with a minor hamstring problem, and his continued absence confirms he has not recovered in time for the weekend fixture. The club will continue to monitor his condition ahead of the final fixtures of the season, with no specific return timeline provided beyond Saturday's clash.