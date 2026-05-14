Rafa Mir Injury: Training with team Thursday

Mir (hamstring) returned to team training Thursday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Getafe if he comes through the remaining sessions without any issues, according to Deportes COPE Elche.

Mir had been ruled out of Tuesday's fixture against Betis after failing his late fitness assessment, but his return to the training pitch is an encouraging development heading into the last two final fixtures of the season. The forward has contributed eight goals across 27 appearances (21 starts) this campaign, and the club will be hoping he can prove his fitness in the coming sessions before making a final call on his involvement against Getafe.