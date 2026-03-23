Rafa Mir News: Clinical finish in win

Mir scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Mallorca.

Mir began the Elche comeback Saturday by slotting an intercepted clearance into the far corner of the net in a 2-1 home win over Mallorca. In addition to his goal, the forward contributed (one tackle (one won) to the defensive effort across his 80 minutes of play. Mir's eight goals in his first season with Elche are his most in a single domestic campaign since he scored 10 goals during the 2021/22 La Liga campaign with Sevilla.