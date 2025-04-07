Rafa Mir News: Key assist in victory
Mir assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.
Mir's pinpoint cross Saturday setup a late Valencia goal that earned them a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. The assist marks just the second goal contribution of the season and first since August for Mir who has endured an injury plagued 2024/2025 campaign. The forward haas made just 12 appearances and has not featured in Valencia's starting XI since La Liga's Gameweek 3.
