Rafa Mir headshot

Rafa Mir News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Mir scored one goal to go with five shots (four on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Mir netted his first goal since his return from injury to go along with his four shots on target Sunday. He also made his first start since returning, clocking in just 125 minutes of play in the last three appearances.

Rafa Mir
Elche
