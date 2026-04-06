Rafa Mir News: Takes four shots in loss to Rayo
Mir registered four shots (three on goal) in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.
Mir was one of Elche's most active players in this match, but he couldn't find the back of the net. The striker has a decent floor, as he's locked into a starting role and has also tallied multiple shots in each of his last five appearances. Over that five-game stretch, Mir has racked up two goals on 15 shots (10 on target) and three chances created.
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