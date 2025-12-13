Mir failed to create a scoring streak following his brace in the previous week versus Girona, as none of his shots really challenged the rivals' goal this time. He did put a ball into the six-yard box that led to an own goal. A change of formation caused him to play as a lone center-forward Saturday, with both Andre Silva and Alvaro Rodriguez appearing among the substitutes. In any case, Mir logged more than 85 minutes in seven of the last eight league matches, producing three goals in that period.