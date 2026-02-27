Rafa Silva News: Opens scoring in defeat

Silva scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid.

Silva opened the scoring Wednesday by pouncing on a rebound and pushing the ball past the sprawling keeper in Benfica's 2-1 defeat versus Real Madrid. The attacker matched a team-high with four shots (two on goal) and created two chances across his 90 minutes of play. The goal marks Silva's first Champions League goal since the 2023/24 campaign with Benfica.