Rafael Carioca Injury: Recovering from leg injury

Carioca is dealing with a peroneal issue caused by a bruise in the middle third of the left leg, according to the club's medical report.

Carioca didn't play Saturday versus Cruz Azul due to the blow, although he had seen little time on the pitch in recent weeks. The midfielder is now working towards a return to action that could still take some time. Afterwards, he'll likely resume a substitute role behind Romulo Zwarg, Fernando Gorriaran and Guido Pizarro.