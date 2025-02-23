Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael Carioca headshot

Rafael Carioca News: Quiet outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Carioca (leg) generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Leon.

Carioca did little else apart from his 63 accurate passes in a difficult match. It was the midfielder's first start since Feb. 5 following his recovery from a slight injury. He has been a backup option over the last couple of months, although he might be much busier as part of a two-man defensive midfield in case both Romulo (ankle) and Fernando Gorriaran (leg) are forced to miss more games in upcoming weeks.

Rafael Carioca
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now