Rafael Carioca News: Quiet outing in loss
Carioca (leg) generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Leon.
Carioca did little else apart from his 63 accurate passes in a difficult match. It was the midfielder's first start since Feb. 5 following his recovery from a slight injury. He has been a backup option over the last couple of months, although he might be much busier as part of a two-man defensive midfield in case both Romulo (ankle) and Fernando Gorriaran (leg) are forced to miss more games in upcoming weeks.
