Rafael Fernandez Injury: Forced off versus San Luis

Fernandez left Thursday's 2-1 win over Atletico San Luis with an apparent muscle problem.

Fernandez recorded 86 minutes on the field before his exit, with Ramiro Franco playing the remainder of the match. The injured player will be questionable for upcoming fixtures and may not play much more this season if the team fails to avoid an early elimination from the competition. He has logged nine Liga MX appearances in 2025, averaging 2.2 clearances, 1.8 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game.