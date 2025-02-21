Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael Fernandez headshot

Rafael Fernandez Injury: Will miss Puebla game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Fernandez has been excluded from Friday's trip to Puebla because of an undisclosed issue, Jessi Zamora of Fox Deportes reports.

Fernandez is out for an unknown period, reducing his side's defensive options in upcoming fixtures. Despite playing a limited role during the most recent matchups, he had been productive in terms of passes and defensive stats, both tasks that could be covered by Unai Bilbao, Jackson Porozo and Jesus Alejandro Gomez among those in the starting lineup against La Franja.

Rafael Fernandez
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now