Rafael Fernandez Injury: Will miss Puebla game

Fernandez has been excluded from Friday's trip to Puebla because of an undisclosed issue, Jessi Zamora of Fox Deportes reports.

Fernandez is out for an unknown period, reducing his side's defensive options in upcoming fixtures. Despite playing a limited role during the most recent matchups, he had been productive in terms of passes and defensive stats, both tasks that could be covered by Unai Bilbao, Jackson Porozo and Jesus Alejandro Gomez among those in the starting lineup against La Franja.