Rafael Fernandez News: Bench option midweek

Fernandez (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Tuesday's clash with Pumas.

Fernandez could be back in action following a short absence, challenging all of Ramiro Franco, Unai Bilbao and Jackson Porozo for playing time either in the right side or the center of the back line. Prior to the injury, Fernandez recorded 14 clearances, 12 tackles and seven interceptions across six league appearances (four starts).