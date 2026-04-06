Rafael Fernandez News: Credited with assist

Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win versus Tigres UANL.

Fernandez was credited with the assist on Kevin Castaneda's goal, though he simply controlled the ball and gave a short pass to the playmaker. Don't expect Fernandez to become a reliable fantasy contributor overnight, though. He's expected to earn most of his upside as a defensive presence.