Rafael Fernandez headshot

Rafael Fernandez News: Credited with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win versus Tigres UANL.

Fernandez was credited with the assist on Kevin Castaneda's goal, though he simply controlled the ball and gave a short pass to the playmaker. Don't expect Fernandez to become a reliable fantasy contributor overnight, though. He's expected to earn most of his upside as a defensive presence.

Rafael Fernandez
Club Tijuana
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