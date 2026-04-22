Rafael Fernandez News: Sent off Wednesday
Fernandez received a red card in the second half of Wednesday's matchup versus Pachuca.
Fernandez left his team with 10 men following a second yellow card after struggling to stop the opposing attackers throughout an 84-minute performance. He'll be suspended for the regular-season finale at Guadalajara and could see action in the final rounds only if Xolos make the playoffs. With the team lacking other natural right-backs, there's a decent chance they'll switch to a back three, deploying Ramiro Arciga on the wing and adding Unai Bilbao in central defense while Fernandez is ineligible.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now