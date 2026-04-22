Rafael Fernandez headshot

Rafael Fernandez News: Sent off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 10:18pm

Fernandez received a red card in the second half of Wednesday's matchup versus Pachuca.

Fernandez left his team with 10 men following a second yellow card after struggling to stop the opposing attackers throughout an 84-minute performance. He'll be suspended for the regular-season finale at Guadalajara and could see action in the final rounds only if Xolos make the playoffs. With the team lacking other natural right-backs, there's a decent chance they'll switch to a back three, deploying Ramiro Arciga on the wing and adding Unai Bilbao in central defense while Fernandez is ineligible.

Rafael Fernandez
Club Tijuana
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