Rafael Guerrero Injury: Comes off injured in draw

Guerrero left Sunday's 0-0 draw against Tigres due to an apparent discomfort.

Guerrero made a surprising start after being unused throughout the season as the Tigers's lineup had plenty of rotations ahead of their midweek CONCACAF activity. However, the defender was able to play only 68 minutes before being replaced by the usual starter Joaquim. While this is a minor blow to the team, Guerrero will be questionable for subsequent games.