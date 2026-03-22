Rafael Guerrero headshot

Rafael Guerrero News: Substitute option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Guerrero (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's visit to FC Juarez.

Guerrero has regained health after leaving the match against Queretaro with a minor knock. However, that was his only start of the year, and it was likely due to rotation to give Joaquim Pereira some rest. Both Joaquim and Jesus Alberto Angulo are now featuring at center-back, with Guerrero available as a backup asset alongside Juan Jose Purata.

Rafael Guerrero
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