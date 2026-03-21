Rafael Leao Injury: Avoids serious problems
Leao underwent the tests on his injured thigh, which ruled out a strain or other severe issues, Sky Italy reported.
Leao is dealing with some tightness and a pre-existing inflammation he has been playing through and will rest and rehab during the break, with a solid chance of being available for April 6's clash against Napoli.
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