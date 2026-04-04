Rafael Leao Injury: Good to go for Napoli bout

Leao (thigh) "has resumed practicing and is in pretty good shape," coach Massimiliano Allegri communicated.

Leao spent part of the break in Portugal rehabbing a lingering groin injury and has been a full-go in training over the last couple of days and will be available Monday versus Napoli. His minutes might be monitored for a game or two, also considering that Milan are whole offensively for the first time in a long time. Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Fullkrug or Santiago Gimenez would get the nod if he didn't. Leao has fired multiple shots in his last five outings, totaling 16 attempts (seven on target), scoring twice and posting seven chances created and five crosses (four accurate) during that stretch.