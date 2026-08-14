Rafael Leao Injury: Questionable for opener
Leao will miss the final friendly and is doubt for the first official match of the season due to a quad problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Leao isn't dealing with a serious injury, but he has a week or so to make a full recovery. He's not a lock to stay at the club, considering a coaching change and a short-term contract, which could also impact his availability in the early going. With Christian Pulisic (lower leg) also iffy and Christopher Nkunku on the bubble, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alexis Saelemaekers or Adrien Rabiot could play behind the striker against Torino.
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