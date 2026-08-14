Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao Injury: Questionable for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Leao will miss the final friendly and is doubt for the first official match of the season due to a quad problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Leao isn't dealing with a serious injury, but he has a week or so to make a full recovery. He's not a lock to stay at the club, considering a coaching change and a short-term contract, which could also impact his availability in the early going. With Christian Pulisic (lower leg) also iffy and Christopher Nkunku on the bubble, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alexis Saelemaekers or Adrien Rabiot could play behind the striker against Torino.

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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