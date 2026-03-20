Rafael Leao headshot

Rafael Leao Injury: Will miss Torino clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Leao won't be available Saturday due to a right adductor issue, Corriere dello Sport informs.

Leao has been managing a lingering injury in the area throughout the season. He's set for tests to assess whether it's just another flare-up or if he sustained a more serious problem. Niclas Fullkrug or Christopher Nunku will take his place against Torino.

Rafael Leao
AC Milan
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